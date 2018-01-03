Florida woman leaves scene after crashing Maserati on New Year's Eve, troopers say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A Boynton Beach woman was arrested Sunday after crashing a Maserati and driving away, Florida Highway Patrol said.
Tiki Vashti Podray, 41, was driving a gray 2011 Maserati on Florida’s Turnpike south at about 6:50 p.m. when she crashed into a white Honda Accord, left the scene and drove for less than a mile until her car broke down near the exit for Boynton Beach Boulevard, according to an arrest report. She was ticketed on suspicion that she caused $25,000 in damage.
Police said Podray’s eyes were bloodshot and she slurred her words. After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, Podray’s blood alcohol content was measured as 0.145 and 0.141, which is nearly twice the legal limit for sobriety, according to the report.
Podray was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash. She was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on her own recognizance the next day.
A passenger in the Maserati, Richard L. Rockefeller, 33, told police that the other driver had threatened to shoot him in the neck with what he thought was a gun but turned out to be a cellphone, according to the report. Rockefeller declined to press charges.
Rockefeller posted a photo on Instagram of him and Podray holding drinks at a New Year’s Eve celebration at the International Polo Club Palm Beach, less than 11 miles from the crash.
