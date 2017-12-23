Florida woman charged after partner allegedly 'walked into' butcher knife

0

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Florida woman was arrested Thursday after her partner allegedly "walked into" a butcher knife she was holding, police said.

>> Read more trending news

Carly Ann Del Valle, 30, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the incident and remained Saturday at the Palm Beach County Jail on a $5,000 bond, jail records show.

When police arrived around 3 p.m. in response to a report of an attempted suicide, they found a trail of blood and a smashed cell phone by the front door. There were also large amounts of blood in the kitchen, the living room and the patio as well as two smashed flat screen TVs and items strewn around the home, police said.

Fire Rescue officials were already at the scene aiding a man, who was on the living room floor and screaming in pain, according to the arrest report.

Del Valle told officers she and the man had argued, then she walked away into the kitchen to start cooking. She said that when she took a butcher knife from a drawer, she turned around and he “happened to walk into it, stabbing himself in the stomach,” according to the arrest report. She said he then walked into the living room and collapsed on the floor.

Del Valle, then called 911, police said.

Police said Del Valle has an “extensive criminal history for domestic battery.”

Officers later spoke with the man at the hospital, who said he did try to stab himself and that “Del Valle had nothing to do with it,” the arrest report said.

The man suffered a severe stab wound about three to four inches deep and needed emergency surgery for possible internal bleeding, police said. His current condition was unavailable.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.