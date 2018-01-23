Florida woman, 81, smashes car into McDonald's: 'Glass flew everywhere'

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - An 81-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after she lost control of her Toyota Solara and backed into the glass windows of a McDonald’s west of Boynton Beach, Florida, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman will be charged with careless driving, PBSO spokesperson Teri Barbera said Monday.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at Military Trail and Boynton Beach Boulevard when the woman backed up and inadvertently drove through the window.
“Glass flew everywhere,” said a witness, who said she was drinking a soda inside when the car plowed through the window.
The witness, who asked not to be identified, said the glass cut her fingers. She said the driver then drove forward and hit her parked Volkswagen. The driver continued about 150 feet and hit a tree next to a canal, Barbera said.
A McDonald’s representative declined to comment. The store and drive-through remain open.
