  • Florida thieves pretend to be deputies in phone call scam

    By: Kelly Healey, WFTV.com

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a phone call scheme, involving thieves pretending to be deputies.

    >> Read more trending news

    Officials said the caller tells the victim to immediately pay a fine or a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

    The thieves are using the names of real deputies, officials said.

    Sheriff's Office officials said no one from the agency will ever call to collect money.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida thieves pretend to be deputies in phone call scam

  • Headline Goes Here

    1.4 million Ford vehicles recalled after reports that steering wheel can…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Stephen Hawking dead at 76: Celebrities, public figures, scientists pay tribute

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 family members, including 1-year-old girl, shot dead in New York

  • Headline Goes Here

    Austin package bombings: Friends remember victims Draylen Mason, Anthony House