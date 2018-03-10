  • Florida teacher accused of using racial slur removed from classrooms

    By: Aurielle Eady, ActionNewsJax.com

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida middle school teacher who allegedly used a racial slur in a classroom will no longer have contact with students for the rest of the school year, according to a letter sent to parents by school officials.

    David Swinyar, a teacher at Kernan Middle School in Jacksonville, was suspended for 10 days without pay for allegedly using the N-word in his classroom and calling students dumb.

    Duval County School Superintendent Patricia Willis wrote, "Following the employee's suspension without pay, he will be reassigned to an appropriate district position with no contact with students for the remainder of the year."

    The letter also stated that Swinyar's contract with the school board might not be renewed.

    "As an annual contract employee, Mr. Swinyar's employment contract with the district expires June 30, 2018. In May, recommendations for contract renewals for all annual employees will be considered," Willis wrote.

    The teacher also faces claims of being aggressive toward students.

    Swinyar also allegedly made comments like, “You all should not be dating all these different African-American boys because they are not worth it.”

     

