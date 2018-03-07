  • Florida teacher accused of using racial slur in conversation with students

    By: ActionNewsJax.com

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A teacher at Kernan Middle School allegedly used a racial slur during a conversation with students, according to an investigative report. 

    The principal of the school contacted the Office of Equity and Inclusion/Professional Standards after receiving a complaint from a student's parent.

    Teacher David Swinyar is accused of using the N-word with his students. He also allegedly said to students, "You should not be dating all these different African-American boys because they are not worth it."

    Swinyar was also accused of demeaning students by calling them "idiots" last October, according to the report. 

    A 10-day suspension without pay for Swinyar was approved Tuesday night by the Duval County School Board.

