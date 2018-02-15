Florida school shooting: What we know about the victims

PARKLAND, Fla. - Authorities said 17 people died and more than a dozen others were injured Wednesday when a gunman opened fire on students and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Several people remained hospitalized Thursday.
Here’s what we know about the victims so far:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}