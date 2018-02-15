  • Florida school shooting: What we know about the victims

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    PARKLAND, Fla. - Authorities said 17 people died and more than a dozen others were injured Wednesday when a gunman opened fire on students and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

    Several people remained hospitalized Thursday.

    Here’s what we know about the victims so far:

     

    >> Read more trending news

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories