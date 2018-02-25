Florida police officer fired after alleged sexual assault during traffic stop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A police officer in Florida’s capital city was fired Sunday morning after a motorist accused him of sexual assault during a traffic stop Saturday, The Tallahassee Democrat reported.
Tallahassee Police chief Michael DeLeo said that Vincent Crump was fired after the allegations surfaced. Crump, who was hired by the Tallahassee Police Department in January 2017, previously spent 12 years as a captain with the sheriff’s department in nearby Gadsden County, working at a correctional facility in that county, the Democrat reported.
Crump is not under arrest and no criminal charges have been filed, Tallahassee Police Department public information officer Damon Miller said.
Because Crump was in his first probationary status period with the Tallahassee Police Department, there are no performance evaluations on file, the Democrat reported.
Miller said department protocol is generally to place an officer on administrative leave during an open investigation, but added that “all situations are different.”
