Florida man calls 911, reports himself for drunk driving

0

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man called 911 to report himself for drunk driving on New Year’s Eve.

>> Read more trending news

Michael Lester, of Winter Haven, can be heard telling a dispatcher that he is “too drunk” as the woman tries to determine his location for responding deputies in the recording released Friday by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

“I think I’m going to get something to eat,” Lester said. “They can catch up with me.”

And they did.

Deputies found Lester in his red Ford F-150 parked in the middle of the road.

Lester told deputies he had a few beers, swallowed methamphetamines and had only slept about four hours in the past fours days, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Lester's criminal history includes DUI, aggravated battery, drug possession and hit and run, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Lester was arrested and charged with DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road, improper use of the center lane and no seat belt.

"Driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a serious crime. Innocent people are too often injured or killed from impaired drivers. DUI is not a laughing matter," sheriff's officials wrote. "However ... in this particular incident, nobody was hurt, so we couldn't help but LOTO (that means we Laughed Our Tasers Off)."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.