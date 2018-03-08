  • Florida lawmakers send gun control, school security bill to governor

    By: Sarahbeth Ackerman, WFTV.com

    TALLAHASSEE, Florida - The Florida House followed the state Senate's lead on Wednesday and passed a $400 million plan intended to improve school safety.

    The bill now goes to Gov. Rick Scott, who has not yet committed to signing it into law, saying he will review it "line by line."

    On Monday, the Florida Senate passed the bill, which calls for more safety and security officers at schools. It also gives more funding to mental health resources.

    The bill also includes the Marshall program, which allows employees trained by law enforcement to carry guns inside schools.

    The bill also raises the minimum age for rifle purchases to 21 with a three-day waiting period.

    On the same day the vote happened, students at New Smyrna Beach High School gathered to remember those lost in the shooting three weeks ago at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. 

    The students spent two hours before school speaking out against gun violence and holding a memorial for the 17 victims.

    The students held a moment of silence for 18 minutes -- 17 to honor the Parkland victims and one to remember another student they lost to gun violence.

    Since the Parkland shooting, students, parents and teachers have been taking their concerns to state and federal lawmakers, looking for change.

