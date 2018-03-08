0 Florida lawmakers send gun control, school security bill to governor

TALLAHASSEE, Florida - The Florida House followed the state Senate's lead on Wednesday and passed a $400 million plan intended to improve school safety.

>> Read more trending news

The bill now goes to Gov. Rick Scott, who has not yet committed to signing it into law, saying he will review it "line by line."

Fla. bill that allows some teachers to carry guns at school and introduces restrictions on mentally ill people's access to guns is sent to governor. https://t.co/EZzvO3Tjwl — The Associated Press (@AP) March 8, 2018

On Monday, the Florida Senate passed the bill, which calls for more safety and security officers at schools. It also gives more funding to mental health resources.

The bill also includes the Marshall program, which allows employees trained by law enforcement to carry guns inside schools.

The bill also raises the minimum age for rifle purchases to 21 with a three-day waiting period.

On the same day the vote happened, students at New Smyrna Beach High School gathered to remember those lost in the shooting three weeks ago at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Hundreds of students gathered this morning to honor those lost in #Parkland (Photos provided by NSB students) @WFTV pic.twitter.com/8m9eAgXIvT — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) March 7, 2018

The students spent two hours before school speaking out against gun violence and holding a memorial for the 17 victims.

The students held a moment of silence for 18 minutes -- 17 to honor the Parkland victims and one to remember another student they lost to gun violence.

Since the Parkland shooting, students, parents and teachers have been taking their concerns to state and federal lawmakers, looking for change.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.