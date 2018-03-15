Florida bridge collapse: Time-lapse video shows speedy construction

MIAMI - A recently installed pedestrian bridge designed to connect Florida International University with the City of Sweetwater collapsed Thursday, killing several people, according to multiple reports.
The project had been installed last weekend in a few hours. According to the description with the YouTube video showing the time-lapse, the bridge was lifted from a temporary position, rotated 90 degrees and lowered into place.
The method of construction was intended to reduce risk to workers and pedestrians with minimal impact to traffic.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}