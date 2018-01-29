0 Florida boy, 7, led away in handcuffs after allegedly punching teacher

MIAMI - A 7-year-old boy accused of attacking a teacher was arrested and taken away from his Miami school in handcuffs Thursday morning, according to reports.

The school's reaction upset the boy's parents, who said the situation was mishandled, WSVN reported.

"I feel like my heart is broken,” said the boy's mother, Mercy Alvarez, after viewing video of her child in handcuffs. His father, Rolando Fuentes, said he "was in shock."

The teacher told police she wanted to press charges after the incident, which started when the boy was removed from the Coral Way K-8 Center's cafeteria for playing with his food. According to a report, the boy "attacked the teacher by repeatedly punching her on her back, in the hallway."

He reportedly continued to fight the teacher after being restrained and the two fell to the ground. They boy is accused of grabbing her hair while they were on the ground.

The boy was suspended for 10 days. Police told the parents that they had to arrest the 7-year-old or take him in for psychiatric evaluation.

He had previously been accused of kicking a teacher in November, but that incident was resolved with the school.

His parents said they don't think the handcuffs or arrest were justified in Thursday's scuffle. According to Miami-Dade Schools police, the action "was warranted to prevent his erratic and violent behavior from bringing further harm to others or himself."

School police said the incident is under review.

