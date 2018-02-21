  • Florida beach named nation's best in TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A Florida beach has been named the nation's best in TripAdvisor's annual Travelers' Choice awards.

    The travel website announced Tuesday that Clearwater Beach was the best in the U.S. in 2018, climbing from No. 4 in 2017. The beach also topped the national list in 2016. 

    Meanwhile, Grace Bay in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, took the award for the best beach worldwide.

