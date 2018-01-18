Firefighters rescue dog from freezing waters in Colorado

Firefighters in Colorado recently rescued a German shepherd from a freezing river.
The Pueblo Fire Department posted the now-viral rescue on its Facebook page.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
The 1-year-old pup, named Bill, was pulled from the Arkansas River by the department’s Ice Rescue team on Jan. 17.
The department is reportedly unsure how Bill ended up in the river, but he was reported as OK and reunited with his owner.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}