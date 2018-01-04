Firefighters help keep dog warm after rescue from frozen pond

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Firefighters saved a dog’s life overnight after pulling the animal from a frozen pond in west Charlotte.
Officials said neighbors at an apartment complex off Timberbrook Drive called 911 around 3:30 a.m. after they heard the dog barking and whimpering. When rescuers arrived, they found the large dog stuck in the pond after falling through the ice.
Fire crews managed to pull the dog out of the icy water and brought the animal to the fire department where they helped it warm up.
