  • Firefighters help boy stuck in claw machine

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A boy in Titusville wanted a toy so badly, he was willing to crawl inside a claw machine to get it, firefighters said.

    In a social media post, the Titusville Fire Department said Mason was eating at a restaurant with his family when he decided he wanted a stuffed animal.

    Mason crawled into the machine and couldn’t get out, firefighters said.

    The boy was never in any distress and an off-duty lieutenant was able to help get him out safely with “minimal damage to the game.”

    Firefighters said Mason was still able to get a stuffed animal.

