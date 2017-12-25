Fiona the hippo celebrates Christmas to the perfect song for her

CINCINNATI - Fiona the hippo is celebrating her first Christmas, and keepers at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden couldn't help but playing the perfect song while she opened her gift.
Fiona was born six weeks premature in January and her survival against all odds has become an international sensation.
The holiday video was posted on the zoo's Facebook page, where Fiona has her own show. Fiona played with her holiday-decorated box and ate treats while "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas" played in the background.
The zoo wrote on its Facebook page, "We got a hippopotamus for Christmas!"
