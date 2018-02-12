  • Finland snowboarding coach keeps calm by knitting during competition

    By: Matt Naham, Rare.us

    Finland's snowboarding coach is bringing a smile to the internet for his particularly “chill” competition activity -- knitting.

    Seriously — who knits during the Olympics? Behold Antti Koskinen and his handiwork:

    Inquiring minds on social media wanted to know what he was working on.

    Others speculated that his knitting was all for stress relief, which turns out to be the case.

    Koskinen knitted in 2014 during the Sochi Olympics and the activity became a meme.

    At the time Koskinen told Yahoo Sports he does it to “keep things light” for the athletes.

    Hopefully he finished whatever he’s working on this time. Last time it was a scarf.

