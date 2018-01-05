Figure skater Jimmy Ma's modern hip hop routine lights up social media

Figure skater Jimmy Ma raised the roof at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif., Thursday night with his short program.
Ma, a 22-year-old athlete from Queens, N.Y., skated to a hip hop-electronic dance mix of “Turn Down For What” by DJ Snake & Lil Jon, and DJ Snake’s Propaganda.
Social media lit up after Ma’s performance with comments like, “Jimmy Ma brings it at U.S. Figure Skating Championships” and “Section 121 is rocking out to Jimmy Ma’s music.”
Jimmy Ma brings it at U.S. Figure Skating Championships. pic.twitter.com/ywMuM0vM88— Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) January 5, 2018
Section 121 is rocking out to Jimmy Ma’s music pic.twitter.com/6gyIn0u0zq— Marni Gallagher (@crossthefingers) January 5, 2018
“Figure skating is an extreme sport,” Ma told USA Today. “I want the most amount of people to see that it is both an awesome art form and also an awesome sport. The whole point was to get people hyped. Get older people hyped and for younger people to think it is cool,” he said.
Despite Ma’s well-received program, he won’t be going to the Olympics. With only three Olympic slots available, he’s in 11th place in the men’s competition and 30 points behind gold medal favorite Nathan Chen ahead of Saturday’s free skate program.
But Ma is serious about skating, recently relocating to Dallas for training while taking online classes at Fordham University, USA Today reported.
#USChamps18 Jimmy Ma rocks the house!! pic.twitter.com/0YDN9bJXv0— Mercury Olympic (@MercuryOlympic) January 5, 2018
Jimmy Ma's coat tails are everything— Gracie Gold (@GraceEGold) January 5, 2018
Ma took the bold step of daring to inject some modernity into his program. https://t.co/MQ10k5dwSB— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 5, 2018
Figure skater Jimmy Ma won us all over by performing to a Lil Jon song https://t.co/a8dUWcuX4b pic.twitter.com/b5HLwtSL9j— Mashable (@mashable) January 5, 2018
