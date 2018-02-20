Fergie says National Anthem at NBA All-Star Game 'didn't strike the intended tone'

LOS ANGELES - Fergie is responding to critics of her sultry, jazzy rendition of the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game.
The singer issued a statement, saying her version at Sunday night’s game in Los Angeles “didn't strike the intended tone.”
“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” the statement said. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”
Fergie statement on last night’s National Anthem pic.twitter.com/mkWyt7bJUI— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 20, 2018
Wearing an off-the-shoulder dress, Fergie sang the national anthem with a number of ad-libs and some lengthy notes.
At one point, Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green could be seen stifling a laugh, and so could late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.
Fergie’s national anthem performance can be watched below.
