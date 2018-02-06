Father, daughter involved in separate altercations at girls high school

PITTSBURGH - Two altercations, one involving a parent and the second his daughter, broke out Tuesday morning at a Pittsburgh high school, officials said.
It happened at Taylor Allderdice High School in the city’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.
A man was called to the school after a fight involving his daughter, officials said. While there, he threatened and got into a physical confrontation with security officers.
Video from the fight involving the man’s daughter and other female students was recorded on another student’s cellphone.
A Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said the handful of female students involved in the fight were sent home.
The father argued with school staff when he went to pick up his daughter, officials said. He then refused to leave and started making threats, at which point security officers stepped in and two were injured.
The man was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He faces a number of charges, including aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.
