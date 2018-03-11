  • Family's wolf-dog hybrid kills newborn in bassinet

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LEE COUNTY, Va. - A Virginia family's pet wolf-dog hybrid attacked and killed their newborn baby, authorities say.

    According to WJHL, the 8-day-old baby girl was lying in her bassinet at the family's Lee County home Wednesday morning when the dog attacked her. The parents heard the girl crying, entered the room and saw the dog by the bassinet, deputies said.

    The baby had "very serious injuries to the upper body," said Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons. She was treated at multiple hospitals before she died about 4 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

    The dog was euthanized, Parsons said.

    The incident is still under investigation.

