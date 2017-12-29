Family re-enacts iconic scene from 'Cosby Show'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's been 32 years since the “Happy Anniversary” episode of “The Cosby Show” aired. In the episode, the Huxtable family pays tribute to Cliff's parents with a lip-syncing performance of "Night Time is the Right Time" by Ray Charles.
One Memphis family is paying the same tribute to its parents, who celebrated 40 years of marriage on Christmas Day.
Frankie and Luella Patrick married on Dec. 25, 1977. The couple went on to have three children and five grandchildren, and they were pleasantly surprised when their family reenacted the “Cosby” performance in their honor.
The video was posted online and has since gone viral, with over 1 million views and nearly 30,000 shares on Facebook.
Happy anniversary to the Patricks.
