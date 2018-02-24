0 Ex-NFL player Jonathan Martin detained by LA police after threatening Instagram post

Former offensive tackle Jonathan Martin, whose NFL career ended shortly after his accusations of being bullied by Miami Dolphins teammates in 2013 resulted in a league investigation and the firings of a coach and trainer, reportedly was detained and questioned by the Los Angeles Police Department on Friday afternoon after posting a chilling story on his Instagram page.

The post features a picture of a shotgun with the handles of ex-Dolphin teammates Mike Pouncey and Richie Incognito -- among others -- and that of his high school and the Miami Dolphins. There are shotgun shells scattered around the gun.

The words “When you’re a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge” appear in red letters next to the gun and shells.

On Friday, Harvard-Westlake, the Los Angeles-area high school Martin attended, was closed.

“Last evening, we learned of an Internet post that mentions Harvard-Westlake by name,” the school said in a statement as it closed both of its campuses. “Out of an abundance of caution, and because the safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority, we made the decision to close school today. We are working closely with law enforcement and will share more information when we are able.”

ABC News first reported that Martin was being detained and questioned. USA Today, quoting an anonymous source, said Martin was being detained at a Los Angeles-area hospital. Martin was not under arrest Friday evening, police spokesman Josh Rubenstein said.

Former Dolphins OL Jonathan Martin with some seriously disturbing stuff on his IG story... pic.twitter.com/NaJ8a0BXze — Nick Brown (@NickyBeaster) February 23, 2018

This frightening event comes on the heels of the Feb. 14 massacre at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High when 17 students and staffers were gunned down inside the school by a former student.

The “Bullygate” scandal rocked the Dolphins in 2013 as Martin, who played parts of two seasons for the Dolphins, claimed that he was mistreated by players and coaches. The NFL hired attorney Ted Wells to do an investigation that focused on Pouncey, Incognito, fellow linemen John Jerry and Andrew McDonald, trainer Kevin O’Neill and line coach Jim Turner. Martin accused Incognito and Jerry of racism and verbal and emotional abuse. Wells found that Martin was subjected to “a pattern of harassment” – including racial slurs and sexual taunts about his mother and sister by Incognito, Jerry and Pouncey.

Turner and O’Neill were fired by the Dolphins because of the scandal.

Only Pouncey remains with the Dolphins. Martin played briefly with the San Francisco 49ers before retiring in 2015. He has since talked about battling depression and claims to have attempted suicide on multiple occasions.

The Dolphins have not commented on the matter.

