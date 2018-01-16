Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova share photos of newborn twins

MIAMI - Enrique Iglesias is taking a break from his ulta-private life to share the first photo of one of his twins with the world, and so is his rumored wife, retired tennis star Anna Kournikova.
E! News reported that the singer, who welcomed twins with Kournikova in December, shared the first photo of himself snuggling one of the babies on social media on Instagram with the caption, “My Sunshine.”
Kournivoca posted a similar photo an hour later on her Instagram page with the same caption. In the image, she cradles one of her babies in her hands and gives a kiss.
The couple kept Kournikova’s pregnancy a secret from the public for the duration until they welcomed the babies, a boy and a girl, late last year. According to TMZ, the twins were reportedly named Nicholas and Lucy.
Iglesias and Kournikova started dating in 2001 when the retired tennis star appeared as his love interest in the music video for his hit single “Escape.”
