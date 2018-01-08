Emergency crews rescue cow from water

CONCORD, N.C. - Emergency crews rescued a cow stranded in water off Blackwelder Road south of Concord in Cabarrus County Monday afternoon.
Pictures from Chopper 9 showed rescuers using a rubber boat to get out on the marsh to get to the cow. They then put a line around her to pull her out.
I'm on the ground @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/thAXG106Qe— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) January 8, 2018
They then used a chainsaw and sledgehammer to break up the ice around her.
The rescue began just after 3 p.m. Just before 5, crews were able to clear a path and used an electric winch to pull the cow out of the water.
After a few minutes lying on her side, she was able to get up and walk around.
There's the cow! Roaming once again. Live report at 5 @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/nZIetkJ9Iw— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) January 8, 2018
The cow, named Julie, appeared to be OK, but a vet was checking her out to be sure.
Her owner was thrilled she was rescued.
The owner is thrilled his cow is ok. The cow's name is Julie! @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/QnfPaIq62X— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) January 8, 2018
