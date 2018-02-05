Eagles may have been in illegal formation on Nick Foles' TD catch

MINNEAPOLIS - Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles got an easy touchdown as a receiver on a trick play during the first half of Super Bowl LII against New England on Sunday, but on replay review, it looks like the play should not have counted.
For the play, Foles went for audibles along the offensive line and was out of the usual quarterback position when the ball was snapped. Trey Burton eventually tossed the ball to Foles for the touchdown, but as Zach Cox pointed out, Foles may not have been legally set on the line for the play.
My NESN colleague @chatham58 pointed out that the Eagles only had six players on the line on Foles' TD catch. He's right. pic.twitter.com/TRfB2teuMJ— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 5, 2018
Foles is on the right side of the offensive line, clearly a step behind the rest of those on the line.
NFL rules dictate that a team must have seven players on the line — and thus only four in the backfield — for a formation to be legal. But on this particular play, no flags were thrown and the Eagles were able to score on the play to take a 22-12 lead.
