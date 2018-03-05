0 Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson graciously accepts his Razzie award

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson did not win an Academy Award on Sunday night, but he was still excited to bring home a different kind of “honor.”

The pro wrestler-turned-movie star went on Twitter to share that news that he won a Golden Raspberry Award, Metro reported. “Razzies” are awarded to the worst movies of the year in Hollywood, and “Baywatch” -- which starred Johnson -- won dubious honors.

“Here’s the cool thing,” Johnson said in a video he posted on Twitter. “The movie was so bad, they actually had to create a new category, I’m not kidding, that category, the new category is A Movie So Rotten You Eventually Fell in Love With It.”

Johnson thanked his critics and fans for the award.

“Look, we made ‘Baywatch’ with the best intentions, and it didn’t work out like that, but I humbly and graciously accept my Razzie and I thank you critics and thank you fans,” Johnson said in his video.

“Baywatch” also starred Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach. David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, who starred in the original television series that ran from 1989 to 2001, had cameo roles.

It’s the #Oscars and Hollywood’s biggest night!

So let me go ahead and take this “L” right on the chin for Baywatch.

Win some, lose some.. but hey, that’s the way love goes. @RazzieAwards #Baywatch💩🥪 #AndTheWinnerLosesOn pic.twitter.com/2ICyzfVHSV — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 4, 2018

