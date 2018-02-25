0 Dunkin' Donuts introducing Girl Scout Cookie-flavored coffees

If you like flavored coffee and Girl Scout Cookies, you might be in luck.

Dunkin’ Donuts has announced that by Monday, Feb. 26, it will be selling three new flavored coffees inspired by Girl Scout Cookies.

>> Read more trending news

Those flavors include Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel and Peanut Butter Cookie. These flavors will not just be limited to standard coffees.

Dunkin’ Donuts said in a Friday press release that iced and hot coffee, lattes, macchiatos, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate can all have Girl Scout Cookie flavors.

Dunkin' Donuts is turning your favorite Girl Scout cookies into coffee pic.twitter.com/WyTKPaRdX0 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 24, 2018 Dunkin' Donuts is making three flavors of coffee inspired by Girl Scout cookies! https://t.co/Xf8L6EWQEb pic.twitter.com/TnwEAgX6jz — Ad Age (@adage) February 24, 2018

People on social media seem pretty excited about the news.

You’ll have to see for yourself if a Dunkin’ Donuts near you will be participating. If so, the coffees will be around through May.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.