0 Duchess Catherine sparks outrage by not wearing black at BAFTAs

LONDON - All eyes were on Duchess Catherine over the weekend when she attended the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards, more commonly known as the BAFTA Awards. Kate Middleton, who is expecting her third child with the Duke of Cambridge, arrived at the Sunday event with Prince William.

Much like award shows in the United States, attendees at the London event were encouraged to wear all black in support of the #MeToo and #TimesUp initiatives at this year’s BAFTAs, which are the British equivalent to the Oscars.

Duchess Catherine opted for a green cap-sleeved gown and coordinating emerald accessories. She wore her hair down in her signature loose curls and carried a black clutch that matched her suede Prada heels. William wore a traditional black tuxedo for the evening.

The attire of the soon-to-be mom of three didn’t go unnoticed by Twitter users, who were quick to call her out for not supporting the movements by wearing black on the red carpet.

I know the Royals aren’t supposed to get involved with “protests” or anything… but would it really have been THAT bad for Kate Middleton to wear black??? #BAFTAs2018 — Rachel McGrath (@RachelMcGrath) February 18, 2018

I can't believe #KateMiddleton. #PrincessDiana would have worn black. #BAFTAs2018#timesup



Kate Middleton Hits the Red Carpet in Deep Green Amid BAFTA's Time’s Up All-Black Dress Code https://t.co/oci0N2R2jL via @people — Carolyn Ordoñez (@CarolynOrdonez) February 19, 2018

Catherine is expected to stay away from making any public political statements as a member of the royal family, though she has supported women’s issues when discussing mental health and motherhood.

“Nothing can really prepare you for you the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother,” she said last year while introducing a film documentary on mental health and parenthood.

“It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love and worry, all mixed together. Your fundamental identity changes overnight,” she said. “You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual, to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost.”

Margot Robbie, Selma Hayek and Jennifer Lawrence were among the stars who wore black at this year’s awards show.

