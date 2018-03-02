0 Drunk man passes out in Uber, takes $1,600 ride

A man woke over the weekend after a night of partying with friends in West Virginia to find himself in an Uber bound for his home three states away in New Jersey, according to multiple reports.

New Jersey native Kenny Bachman told KYW-TV that he didn’t quite remember ordering an Uber ride Friday night after a night out drinking with friends in Morgantown, West Virginia.

“We went to a frat party and then went to the bar,” he told the news station. “I was getting drinks all night. I probably spent, like, $200 at the bar after already drinking all day.”

He said he blacked out, and that the last memory he had of the night was being at a bar. Hours later, he woke in the back of an Uber “next to an older dude (who was) telling me I was an hour out from Jersey,” he told KYW-TV.

“I was just like, that’s crazy,” he told the news station. “Why did you agree to take me to New Jersey from West Virginia?”

Bachman told NJ.com that he accidentally ordered an UberXL -- a more expensive option to the typical UberX car -- and that he stayed in the van after he woke “because what am I, just going to get dropped off on the side of the road?”

By the time he arrived at his home in Gloucester County, New Jersey, he had racked up a fare of $1,635.93, KYW-TV reported. A majority of that, -- nearly $700 -- came from the distance the Uber driver traveled to take Bachman home, NJ.com reported. About $116 worth of the fare came from the time spent to make the trip, according to NJ.com.

"Afterwards I had it fully sink in," Bachman told the news site. "Once the ride ended and I saw how much it was when I was like 'Alright, this is insane, that's just crazy.'"

Bachman challenged the fare, but Uber officials told NJ.com that he agreed to pay for the ride after they got in touch with him.

“I’m heading back to West Virginia this weekend to pick up my bags,” Bachman told KYW-TV.

