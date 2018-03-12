  • Driver uses sledgehammer to stop SUV from leaving crash scene

    MIAMI - Several people tried to stop a driver of a silver SUV from fleeing the scene after crashing into several cars in Miami, and it was all captured on cellphone video.

    The crash happened on Biscayne Boulevard Saturday.

    Some drivers followed the SUV and pulled off the door handle.

    Another driver got out of his car with a sledge hammer and broke every window on the SUV.

    "I'll call the cops and I'll try to chase him down, but, uh, pull out a hammer?" witness Anthony Jimenez said.

    No one was injured.

    The driver of the SUV, whose name was not released, was found and taken into custody.

