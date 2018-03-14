Driver killed, several injured when bus carrying students home from Disney World crashes

LOXLEY, Ala - One person died and several others were injured Tuesday morning after a chartered bus fell off an embankment on Interstate 10 near the Alabama-Florida line, according to multiple reports. The bus was carrying students home to Texas after a high school spring break trip to Florida’s Disney World.
