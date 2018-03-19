Driver gets pulled over, presents fake Homer Simpson license to police

MILTON KEYNES, England - Police could only say “D’oh!” after a driver was pulled over and presented a fake license with an image of iconic cartoon father Homer Simpson.
Thames Valley Police stopped the driver March 12 and were given the fake.
This was presented as a driving licence to us last night in @tvp_mk. Also had no insurance and therefore car seized and reported for both offences. #P6432 pic.twitter.com/JEZq0Fu4y6— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) March 12, 2018
The car was seized and the driver was cited for driving without insurance and driving without a license, according to police.
Earlier this week, @tvprp's PC Phillips stopped a car in Milton Keynes.— Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) March 15, 2018
When she tried to identify the driver's ID, she found the below...
The driver's car was seized and he was reported for driving with no insurance and driving without a proper licence.
D'oh! 🤦♀️ pic.twitter.com/1IFWvJzyvH
Twitter users questioned the authenticity of the fake license, which did not even have the Simpson’s correct address -- 742 Evergreen Terrace.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}