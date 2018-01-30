0 For $35, your name will appear during President Trump's SOTU livestream

WASHINGTON, D.C. - If you have ever dreamed of seeing your name on the screen during the State of Union, President Donald Trump has a deal for you.

On Monday, Trump texted his supporters telling them that for a donation of at least $35 they could have their name flashed across the screen during a livestream of the State of the Union speech, according to a story in the Washington Post.

The link from the text opens a campaign donation window at donaldjtrump.com, the website for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.

Watch Channel 2 Action News for complete coverage looking ahead to President Trump's first State of the Union address. Then, watch the 2018 State of the Union address LIVE on Channel 2 at 9 p.m.

From there you are given the option to donate various sums of money, with $35 being the least amount you can give to have your name flashed on the screen during the donaldjtrump.com livestream of the speech.

“The State of the Union speech is not about me. It’s about YOU. Which is why I will have the names of every supporter who contributes today broadcast during my speech on the Official DJT for President Livestream!,” the pitch for a contribution reads. “Enough of the Fake News Media. It’s time for them to hear from the AMERICAN PEOPLE. Show how many Americans are dedicated to our movement! Contribute NOW and add your name to my Official List.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.