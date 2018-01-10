‘Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede' removes ‘dixie' from Civil War-themed dinner show

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. - “Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede” is dropping the word “dixie” from its name for its 2018 season, according to a news release from the company that runs the dinner show attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Branson, Missouri.
“Our shows currently are identified by where they are located,” Parton said in a statement. “Some examples are Smoky Mountain Adventures or Dixie Stampede. We also recognize that attitudes change and feel that by streamlining the names of our shows, it will remove any confusion or concerns about our shows and will help our efforts to expand into new cities.”
The show is now called “Dolly Parton’s Stampede”. The name change comes following public criticism that the long-running Civil War-themed show romanticized the slavery-era South.
The website for the dinner show describes the show as “pitting North against South in a friendly and fun rivalry.”
