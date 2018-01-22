Dogs save lost woman who had fallen in snow

0

NORVELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Adam and Eva were not acting normally.

The labradoodles were pacing like they urgently needed to go out at 4:30 a.m.

>> Read more trending news

"(Adam) never tugged on my clothes before, so I was a cautious about letting them out because I didn't know if there was anything out there," Lonnie Chester told MLive.com.

In the snow and darkness, the dogs found a woman in her late 80s, wearing only a nightgown, who had fallen and was struggling in the frigid cold.

"She looked up at me and said, 'I'm so cold,'" Chester said. "I have no idea how long she had been out there. She must have been terrified."

When they found the woman on Jan. 13 it was 9 degrees that morning. They called 911, and personnel came to the scene and treated the woman.

Family, who had been looking for the woman, came to the Chester’s house as rescue crews were there and asked if they had seen the woman.

"It could have been a tragic outcome had Adam and Eva not woken us," Susan Chester told MLive.com. "I don't know how they knew she was out there."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.