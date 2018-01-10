Dog abandoned in duffel bag has foster family to love, care for him

0

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Someone didn’t want to ring in 2018 saddled with a pet, but luckily, someone else found the dog they discarded and has made his life so much better.

Thor now has a new name and a new home after being tossed in a park on Staten Island on New Year’s Eve. Thor was found in a duffel bag with only his bed and a tennis ball when temperatures were forecast by USAToday for 11 degrees in New York City.

An unidentified person is said to have originally found him on the afternoon of Dec. 31. The person said they heard barking coming from the duffel bag, but when they unzipped the bag, the dog ran off. Melissa Chapman, an animal advocate, called in help to find the dog, the “Today” show reported.

About an hour later, he was found in the freezing temperatures by animal rescuers, including Doreen Murphy.

But when they did find the terrified pup, he snapped at those trying to help him. But time and some hamburgers got him to come close to them, and they were able to help.

Volunteers with Fur Friends in Need wrapped the dog in blankets and drove him to a veterinarian for care.

“No sooner than I picked him (up), he relaxed,” Murphy told “Today.” “He licked my face” before he fell asleep in her lap. “He felt safe, I guess.”

Murphy told the “Today” show that the group named him Thor not only because of the strength the small dog showed, but also it’s a “pun on thaw.”

Thor is currently living with Murphy as his foster mother, and he’ll probably live there for a month before being put up for adoption, but not before he’s fully recovered and gets veterinary care.

Doctors believe Thor is 6 or 7 years old, with a good heart and lungs, but his eyes and back legs need treatment and could get better with either time or medical help, “Today” reported.

Thor was found abandoned in a Staten Island Park on New Year's Eve. Photo Courtesy: Fur Friends in Need

Thor has become Murphy’s protector, chasing off her other dogs if they get too close.

She reassures Thor that he will now have a better life, saying, “You’re fine; you’re safe.”

