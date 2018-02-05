Ditch the diet: Try this taco cleanse

Flush that carrot juice down the toilet and blanket your hands with the comforting warmth of tortillas.
According to the Los Angeles Times, four Austin residents and self-styled “taco scientists” designed a taco cleanse in late 2015, guaranteed to “prevent or reverse taco deficiency.”
Sure, such a calamitous malady is likely all but eradicated in the Lone Star State. But if you’re looking for a healthy way to build your entire dietary life around refried beans and guacamole, that resolution is now much easier to keep.
In “The Taco Cleanse: The Tortilla-Based Diet Proven to Change Your Life,” vegan foodies Wes Allison, Stephanie Bogdanich, Molly R. Frisinger and Jessica Morris detail a method of replacing all meals for a month with tacos. It’s good news if you’re quite particular about your folded fare. The book offers much guidance, according to the Times:
“Before attempting the taco cleanse, the book offers a taco quiz, in which you answer a series of questions to discover your taco-eater personality. You can be a taco purist, taco sentimentalist, taco adventurist or taco contortionist. Yes, it’s just like those Cosmopolitan magazine quizzes.”
“The Taco Cleanse” also explains how to make vegan versions of tortillas (flour, corn or waffle), margaritas and popular fillings like picadillo, carne guisada and more.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}