Disney's Magic Kingdom closes gates after reaching capacity again

    By: Chip Skambis, WFTV.com

    LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - For the second time in a week, the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World has reached capacity and is not accepting guests, the company said Sunday.

    The company put out a notice to guests through the My Disney Experience app saying the park was not accepting new visitors at this time. 

    The park also reached capacity on Christmas Day.

    Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom are not affected by the closure, the company said.

     

