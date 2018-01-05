Disney World offering three-day park deal for Florida residents

ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney World is offering--for a limited time-- three-day passes for $159 which Florida residents can use for any one of their four parks, according to the theme park's website.
Those who purchase the "Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket" promotion can add a fourth day for $20 more per person, including tax. You're able to purchase the promotion until June 20.
The deal is just for Florida residents, and buyers have to prove residency at checkout.
You're allowed to go to one of four parks on the same day with the ticket promotion unless you purchase the Park Hopper Option or Park Hopper Plus Option. The parks include Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot or Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}