Disney raises ticket prices again in Florida, California

If you have plans to go to the Happiest Place on Earth, be prepared to pay more for the privilege.
Disney officials have announced that both American parks have increased ticket prices. The increase went into effect Sunday at the theme parks at both Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida, The Associated Press reported.
Take a look at the breakdown in pricing.
Magic Kingdom
Value - one-day tickets: $109 (adults), $103 (children)
Regular - one-day tickets: $119 (adults), $113 (children)
Peak - one-day tickets: $129 (adults) $123 (children)
EPCOT
Value - one-day tickets: $102 (adults), $96 (children)
Regular - one-day tickets: $114 (adults), $108 (children)
Peak - one-day tickets: $122 (adults) $116 (children)
Hollywood Studios
Value - one-day tickets: $102 (adults), $96 (children)
Regular - one-day tickets: one day $114 (adults), $108 (children)
Peak - one-day tickets: $122 (adults) $116 (children)
Animal Kingdom
Value - one-day tickets: $102 (adults), $96 (children)
Regular - one-day tickets: $114 (adults), $108 (children)
Peak - one-day tickets: $122 (adults) $116 (children)
Annual passes have also increased, as well as Florida resident and Disney Vacation Club ticket pricing has changed. Discounts are available depending on how the tickets are purchased and for how long.
Prices are the same for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks.
Value - one-day tickets: $ 97 (adults), $ (children)
Regular - one-day tickets: $117 (adults), $108 (children)
Peak - one-day tickets: $135 (adults) $116 (children)
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}