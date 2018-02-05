Dilly, Dilly: Free beer for Philly

Dilly, Dilly! Philadelphia fans, who already spilled plenty of beer after the Eagles’ 41-33 victory against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, will be enjoying free brews when the city has a parade to celebrate the NFL champions.
Bud Light released details promising free beer for Philadelphia, making good on a bet the company made with Eagles’ offensive tackle Lane Johnson during training camp last summer, WPVI reported.
Here’s #PhillyPhilly on repeat @Eagles. You’re going to need it. pic.twitter.com/E25kEYIiJU— Bud Light (@budlight) February 5, 2018
Johnson told reporters last summer that if the Eagles won the Super Bowl, “I’m giving out beer to everybody.”
Bud Light then tweeted to Johnson with an offer. “Let’s make a bet. Win it all and the party is on us.”
Since the Eagles stunned the Patriots, it’s safe to say Dilly, Dilly: there will be beer flowing in Philly.
The @Eagles of Philadelphia have emerged victorious! Join us with @LaneJohnson65 and your 21+ friends at taverns along the parade route to raise one of the Kingdom’s favorite light lagers. #PhillyPhilly 🍻 #DillyDilly pic.twitter.com/30ptis8xIC— Bud Light (@budlight) February 5, 2018
