  • ‘Die Hard' is a Christmas movie, screenwriter says

    Yippee-ki-yay. The screenwriter of “Die Hard” said the action flick is a Christmas movie, laying to rest the controversy over its status as a holiday movie. 

    Fans have long debated the classic Bruce Willis flick’s place as a Christmas movie. Critics say that just because it takes place during Christmas doesn’t make it a Christmas movie.

    While the plotline including terrorists, kidnapping and all around mayhem are not reminiscent of a traditional Christmas, fans laud the film’s themes of love, sacrifice and devotion.

    “Plus a woman about to give birth (is) feature(d) prominently,” Steven E. de Souza, one of the movie’s screenwriters, said on Twitter. .

    It’s is also one of the top 10 movies watched on Dish network on Christmas Eve, with 1.3 million people watching it, according to The Denver Post

    To confirm, de Souza ended his post with #DieHardIsAChristmasMovie.

     

