Designer Hubert de Givenchy dead at 91

Givenchy founder Hubert de Givenchy has died at age 91.

The House of Givenchy confirmed the news on its Twitter page Monday, according to CNN. He died Saturday.

“The House of Givenchy is sad to report the passing of its founder Hubert de Givenchy, a major personality of the world of French Haute Couture and a gentleman who symbolized Parisian chic and elegance for more than half a century,” the statement said. “He will be greatly missed.”

The New York Times reported that no other information on the designer’s death was available.

Givenchy was notable for dressing Grace Kelly, Jackie Kennedy and, most famously, Audrey Hepburn in a little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

He had his first fashion show at age 24 in February 1952, according to The Times. It was an instant hit with press and retailers.

“He was among those designers who placed Paris firmly at the heart of world fashion post 1950 while creating a unique personality for his own fashion label,” said Bernard Arnault, the chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH, the luxury goods conglomerate that owns the brand.

“In both prestigious long dresses and daywear, Hubert de Givenchy has brought together two rare qualities: to be innovative and timeless,” Arnault said in a statement, according to WWD.

When Givenchy retired from fashion in 1995 the brand was led by John Galliano, then Alexander McQueen, Julien Macdonald and Riccardo Tisci, People reported. Clare Waight Keller is the current artistic director of the brand.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of a great man and artist I have had the honor to meet and get to know since my appointment at Givenchy,” Keller said in a statement on her Instagram page Monday.

“Not only was he one of the most influential fashion figures of our time, whose legacy still influences modern day dressing, but he also was one of the chicest most charming men I have ever met. The definition of a true gentleman, that will stay with me forever.

“My deepest thoughts are with his loved ones in this difficult time.”

