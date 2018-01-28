0 Deputies still seek women suspected of drugging, robbing 3 men during Pro Bowl weekend last year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Beware of women looking to drug and rob men this weekend, Orange County, Florida, deputies say, since two women accused of doing the same to three men, including a Tennessee Titans football player, last year have not been captured.

Deputies are still seeking the two women they believe drugged and robbed three men the weekend of the 2017 Pro Bowl.

Deputies said the first victim met a woman at The Rocks Bar at the Hyatt Regency hotel on International Drive on Jan. 27, 2017.

The victim was a tourist in town for the PGA Convention at the Orange County Convention Center.

While at the bar, the victim asked the woman to come to his room at the hotel.

When they got there, deputies said the woman took out several small liquor bottles from her purse and gave two of them to the victim to drink.

Deputies said the victim blacked out and woke up fully clothed with his watches, computer, cash and credits cards missing.

The woman is suspected in a similar incident on Jan. 30.

In that incident, the victim told deputies he met her in downtown Orlando and the two agreed to go back to his home where they had a few drinks.

The victim told deputies he passed out and the woman stole his $12,000 Rolex.

That victim, who did not want to be identified, told WFTV that he remembers very little of what happened the night he was robbed.

Deputies believe the woman spiked his drinks.

The woman was described as white with blonde hair, between 25 and 30 years old and has a teddy bear tattoo on her chest, a tattoo on her stomach that says “Greens for money,” a scorpion tattoo on her leg and a birthmark behind her right ear.

Both victims told deputies she spoke with a Southern accent.

In another incident on Jan. 27, deputies said a woman left an Orlando nightclub with Tennessee Titans player Quinton Spain and they went back to his hotel room. She is believed to have drugged and robbed him of a significant amount of jewelry.

He told deputies she was aggressively pursuing him, so he invited her back.

“He poured the first drink, then she poured the second drink and there must have been something in that second drink,” said Jane Watrel of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Spain was in Orlando for the Pro Bowl.

He told deputies he had had $113,000 worth of jewelry stolen.

Spain described the woman as light-skinned, with a Caribbean accent and between 28 and 35 years old.

Deputies have released surveillance pictures of both women.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information on the women’s whereabouts or information on the crime.

