Deputies: Escaped inmate caught with home-cooked food, alcohol outside jail

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas - Authorities arrested an escaped inmate Wednesday after officials said he was caught picking up contraband, including a large amount of home-cooked food and four bottles of alcohol, to bring back to the prison.
Joshua Hansen, 25, was originally booked into the Federal Correctional Complex in Beaumont, Texas, on narcotics charges, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
He was spotted Wednesday on the back side of the prison after a rancher told authorities that inmates were escaping the facility and crossing onto his land, deputies said. Around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, narcotics investigators and officers with the U.S. Marshals Service set up surveillance outside the prison. They said they spotted a vehicle dropping a large duffel bag on the rancher’s private property and watched as Hansen ran from the prison’s grounds to pick up the bag around 7:30 p.m.
Deputies apprehended Hansen as he was running back toward the prison, authorities said. He was charged with escape and possession of marijuana.
Inside the duffel bag, deputies said they found three bottles of brandy, a bottle of whiskey, multiple bags of tobacco, packaged snacks, fruit and home-cooked food.
Hansen remained jailed Friday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}