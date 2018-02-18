0 Delta passenger caught on video complaining about baby has been suspended from her job

NEW YORK - The woman accused of screaming at a mother and her baby on a Delta flight last week has now been punished at work.

This lady thought she was going to be rude to me and Mason now she has no way home today. Posted by Marissa Rundell on Tuesday, February 6, 2018

According to Fox News, Susan Peirez, who claimed to work for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during the incident, has been suspended from her job with the New York state government.

“State employees are and must be held to the highest standard both professionally and personally,” said Ronni Reich, a spokesperson for the New York State Council of the Arts, where Peirez works. “We were notified of this situation and have commenced an investigation. This employee has been removed from the office and placed on leave until further notice and until the inquiry is resolved.”

Mother Marissa Rundell captured the incident on camera, and the video quickly made its rounds on the internet. The footage shows an annoyed Peirez complaining about having to sit next to a “crying baby” on the plane even though it doesn’t appear the child was crying at the time. When a flight attendant informed her that she couldn’t change seats, she threatened to have the employee fired and was soon removed from the flight.

Delta responded in a statement, saying Peirez’s actions and behavior failed to meet the airline’s standards for passengers:

"We ask that customers embrace civility and respect one another when flying Delta," the statement said. "This customer’s behavior toward a fellow customer on a flight from New York to Syracuse was not in keeping with those standards. We appreciate our Endeavor Air flight attendant’s commitment to Delta’s core values and apologize to the other customers on board Flight 4017 who experienced the disturbance."

