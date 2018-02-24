Deep pothole appears to be swallowing Michigan police officer

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Heavy rainfall in Michigan has led to flooding and in some cases, dangerous road conditions.
In Grand Blanc Township, a road was temporarily closed Friday due to a culvert washout. To demonstrate just how bad the road conditions were, an officer from the Grand Blanc Township Police Department stood in a deep pothole. The photo from the scene was posted on the police department's Facebook page. The police department noted that Officer Clark is 6 feet, 5 inches, to illustrate the depth of the pothole.
The city made temporary repairs Friday and the road was opened back up, according to the police department’s Facebook post.
