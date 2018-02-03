  • Dead goose falls from sky, knocks out hunter

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    EASTON, Md. - A Maryland waterfowl hunter got a goose, but not in the way he expected.

    Robert Meilhammer, 51, of Crapo was hunting with a group near Miles River in Easton late Thursday afternoon, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. The hunting group took shots at a flock of geese flying overhead, and one goose was struck dead, falling approximately 90 feet and striking Meilhammer.

    Meilhammer was knocked unconscious and suffered head and facial injuries. The Maryland DNR says the hunter was taken to a trauma center and is in stable condition.

